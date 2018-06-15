Fire marshal on the scene of Poplar Bluff fire, building total loss

Three Poplar Bluff fire stations and other mutual aid are still on the scene. (Source: Dee Sparks)

According to police, it began at a business building at the northeast corner of Highway 53 and South 11th St. The building is home to a storage business, a cab company and a tattoo shop.

According to police dispatch, the call came in at 11:52 a.m. Police Chief Danny Whiteley said the building is a total loss.

The state fire marshal is at the scene.

Three Poplar Bluff fire stations and other mutual aid are still on the scene. Fire dispatch said crews are expected to be there for quite a while.

There have been no reported injuries, but two ambulances responded to the call just in case.

