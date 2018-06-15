Illinois officials to begin search for vendor to run resort

Illinois officials have finished remediation efforts at a resort in the southern part of the state and will soon begin seeking a new vendor to run the site. (Source: KFVS)

WHITTINGTON, Ill. (AP) - Illinois officials have finished remediation efforts at a resort in the southern part of the state and will soon begin seeking a new vendor to run the site.

Connie Waggoner is the director of the state Department of Natural Resources' Office of Realty and Environmental Planning. She tells The Southern Illinoisan that officials will soon put out a request for proposals to run the Rend Lake Resort at Wayne Fitzgerrell State Park.

The department closed the site in 2016 because of mold, peeling paint and other health-related issues, as well as payment issues with the vendor.

Waggoner says improvements were made on the site's hotel, conference centers, cabins, restaurant and gift shop. She says the Windjammer Boatel was beyond repair and was demolished.

Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.