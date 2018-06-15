Illinois officials to begin search for vendor to run resort - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois officials to begin search for vendor to run resort

Illinois officials have finished remediation efforts at a resort in the southern part of the state and will soon begin seeking a new vendor to run the site. (Source: KFVS) Illinois officials have finished remediation efforts at a resort in the southern part of the state and will soon begin seeking a new vendor to run the site. (Source: KFVS)

WHITTINGTON, Ill. (AP) - Illinois officials have finished remediation efforts at a resort in the southern part of the state and will soon begin seeking a new vendor to run the site.

Connie Waggoner is the director of the state Department of Natural Resources' Office of Realty and Environmental Planning. She tells The Southern Illinoisan that officials will soon put out a request for proposals to run the Rend Lake Resort at Wayne Fitzgerrell State Park.

The department closed the site in 2016 because of mold, peeling paint and other health-related issues, as well as payment issues with the vendor.

Waggoner says improvements were made on the site's hotel, conference centers, cabins, restaurant and gift shop. She says the Windjammer Boatel was beyond repair and was demolished.

Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Pravin's mother speaks out after man found guilty of his murder

    Pravin's mother speaks out after man found guilty of his murder

    Friday, June 15 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-06-15 22:08:24 GMT
    The jury found Bethune guilty of first-degree murder predicated on aggravated battery and not guilty of first-degree murder predicated on robbery. (Source: Jackson County Jail)The jury found Bethune guilty of first-degree murder predicated on aggravated battery and not guilty of first-degree murder predicated on robbery. (Source: Jackson County Jail)

    A day after a Jackson County, Illinois man was found guilty of murder in the death of Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese, the student's mother is speaking out.

    A day after a Jackson County, Illinois man was found guilty of murder in the death of Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese, the student's mother is speaking out.

  • Marion, IL police seeking check forgery suspect

    Marion, IL police seeking check forgery suspect

    Friday, June 15 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-06-15 21:25:24 GMT
    The Marion Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect at the Marion Mach 1 Station for an attempted forged check. (Source: Marion PD, Mach 1)The Marion Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect at the Marion Mach 1 Station for an attempted forged check. (Source: Marion PD, Mach 1)

    The Marion Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect at the Marion Mach 1 Station for an attempted forged check.

    The Marion Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect at the Marion Mach 1 Station for an attempted forged check.

  • Fake Ameren phone scammers call Cape Girardeau business

    Fake Ameren phone scammers call Cape Girardeau business

    Friday, June 15 2018 5:15 PM EDT2018-06-15 21:15:11 GMT
    A phone scam is making rounds in southeast Missouri according to police.  (Source: Raycom Media)A phone scam is making rounds in southeast Missouri according to police.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    A phone scam is making rounds in southeast Missouri according to police. 

    A phone scam is making rounds in southeast Missouri according to police. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly