Kentucky man sentenced to 30 days for Sen. Rand Paul attack

Kentucky man sentenced to 30 days for Sen. Rand Paul attack

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's neighbor has been sentenced to 30 days in prison (Source: Raycom Media) U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's neighbor has been sentenced to 30 days in prison (Source: Raycom Media)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's neighbor has been sentenced to 30 days in prison for attacking him in a dispute over yard waste, and the Republican lawmaker says he's fine with that.

Rene Boucher pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress. Paul suffered broken ribs. Boucher said he was triggered by Paul stacking debris near their property line in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

U.S. District Judge Marianne Battani called November's attack a "dispute between neighbors" and an "isolated incident," not motivated by politics. Boucher also must serve a year of supervised release. Federal prosecutors sought 21 months, but a statement from Paul calls 30 days "appropriate."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

