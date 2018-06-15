Southeast Regents extend Pres. Vargas' contract

The Southeast MO State University Board of Regents voted to extend Dr. Carlos Vargas' contract as president another three years. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents offer on June 12 to extend Dr. Carlos Vargas a new three-year contract to continue as university president.

According to Board President Donald G. LaFerla, the new contract, effective on July 1, runs through June 30, 2021. No salary increase or additional compensation was awarded with the new contract.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

“This University is very fortunate to have a man of Dr. Vargas’ character and credentials as our president, and we want him to know how much we appreciate what he means to us,” LaFerla said

He noted that the new contract is consistent with the contract structure the Board of Regents approved at its June 27, 2017, meeting and was based on the Board's assessment of the university's accomplishments and President Vargas' leadership during the past year.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.