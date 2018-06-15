IL Rep. Stuart launches petition for independent study into SIUC - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IL Rep. Stuart launches petition for independent study into SIUC, SIUE funding

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
An IL state representative launched a petition urging the Illinois State Board of Higher Education to conduct an independent study into the funding split between the two SIU campuses. (Source: KFVS) An IL state representative launched a petition urging the Illinois State Board of Higher Education to conduct an independent study into the funding split between the two SIU campuses. (Source: KFVS)
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

An Illinois state representative has launched a petition urging the Illinois State Board of Higher Education to conduct an independent study into the funding split between the Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses.

Rep. Katie Stuart launched the petition in light of recent decisions made by the SIU Board of Trustees to block additional funding for SIUE and oppose measures calling for a study into the fair allocations of state funds for the Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses.

“SIUE has been one of the main economic engines that has helped grow this area and the entire Metro East region, and the current system should reflect SIUE’s growth that has resulted in an equal study body population at Edwardsville and Carbondale,” said Stuart. “This petition calls for the Illinois Board of Higher Education to conduct a study independent of the SIU Board of Trustees to review the university system’s distribution of state funds to the Edwardsville and Carbondale campuses.”

You can click here to sign the petition.

Along with introducing House Resolution 1052, she is also backing measures calling for the split of two schools into two separate entities with two separate boards of trustees, an equal 50/50 split in state funding.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Marion, IL police seeking check forgery suspect

    Marion, IL police seeking check forgery suspect

    Friday, June 15 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-06-15 21:25:24 GMT
    The Marion Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect at the Marion Mach 1 Station for an attempted forged check. (Source: Marion PD, Mach 1)The Marion Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect at the Marion Mach 1 Station for an attempted forged check. (Source: Marion PD, Mach 1)

    The Marion Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect at the Marion Mach 1 Station for an attempted forged check.

    The Marion Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect at the Marion Mach 1 Station for an attempted forged check.

  • Fake Ameren phone scammers call Cape Girardeau business

    Fake Ameren phone scammers call Cape Girardeau business

    Friday, June 15 2018 5:15 PM EDT2018-06-15 21:15:11 GMT
    A phone scam is making rounds in southeast Missouri according to police.  (Source: Raycom Media)A phone scam is making rounds in southeast Missouri according to police.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    A phone scam is making rounds in southeast Missouri according to police. 

    A phone scam is making rounds in southeast Missouri according to police. 

  • Gov. Rauner updates on combating opioid epidemic

    Gov. Rauner updates on combating opioid epidemic

    Friday, June 15 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-06-15 21:04:22 GMT
    Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanuinetti joined officials at the Human Service Center (HSC) in Peoria (Source: Pixabay)Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanuinetti joined officials at the Human Service Center (HSC) in Peoria (Source: Pixabay)
    Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanuinetti joined officials at the Human Service Center (HSC) in Peoria (Source: Pixabay)Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanuinetti joined officials at the Human Service Center (HSC) in Peoria (Source: Pixabay)

    Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanuinetti joined officials at the Human Service Center (HSC) in Peoria

    Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanuinetti joined officials at the Human Service Center (HSC) in Peoria

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • GRAPHIC: 'She got beat up bad.' Man admits to beating wife, letting her die, police said

    GRAPHIC: 'She got beat up bad.' Man admits to beating wife, letting her die, police said

    Friday, June 15 2018 5:24 AM EDT2018-06-15 09:24:12 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-06-15 10:05:11 GMT
    Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called 'extreme indifference to human life." (Source: KOMO/CNN)Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called 'extreme indifference to human life." (Source: KOMO/CNN)

    Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."

    Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."

  • Woman trashes Planet Fitness lobby, threatens employee with 'I'll kill you'

    Woman trashes Planet Fitness lobby, threatens employee with 'I'll kill you'

    Friday, June 15 2018 4:58 PM EDT2018-06-15 20:58:58 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 4:58 PM EDT2018-06-15 20:58:58 GMT
    The woman is being charged with malicious destruction of property, according to Grand Rapids police. (Source: Pixabay, file)The woman is being charged with malicious destruction of property, according to Grand Rapids police. (Source: Pixabay, file)

    The woman is being charged with malicious destruction of property, according to Grand Rapids police.

    The woman is being charged with malicious destruction of property, according to Grand Rapids police.

  • Man discovers black widow spider in broccoli at Ohio Kroger

    Man discovers black widow spider in broccoli at Ohio Kroger

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:17 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:17:49 GMT

    Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...

    Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...

    •   
Powered by Frankly