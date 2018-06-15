IL Rep. Stuart launches petition for independent study into SIUC, SIUE funding

An IL state representative launched a petition urging the Illinois State Board of Higher Education to conduct an independent study into the funding split between the two SIU campuses. (Source: KFVS)

Rep. Katie Stuart launched the petition in light of recent decisions made by the SIU Board of Trustees to block additional funding for SIUE and oppose measures calling for a study into the fair allocations of state funds for the Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses.

“SIUE has been one of the main economic engines that has helped grow this area and the entire Metro East region, and the current system should reflect SIUE’s growth that has resulted in an equal study body population at Edwardsville and Carbondale,” said Stuart. “This petition calls for the Illinois Board of Higher Education to conduct a study independent of the SIU Board of Trustees to review the university system’s distribution of state funds to the Edwardsville and Carbondale campuses.”

Along with introducing House Resolution 1052, she is also backing measures calling for the split of two schools into two separate entities with two separate boards of trustees, an equal 50/50 split in state funding.

