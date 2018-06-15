Street Machine Nationals roll into Du Quoin

Picnic of Power rolls into Du Quoin (Source: KFVS)

Gearheads get ready, you're being called to Du Quoin this Heartland Weekend.

That's because the General Tire Street Machine Nationals are roaring back into the state fairgrounds on June 15-17.

The hot rods will carry on the annual tradition for the 35th year!

