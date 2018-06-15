IDNR to auction off confiscated, abandoned items - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IDNR to auction off confiscated, abandoned items

Auction coming for confiscated items in IL (Source: Pixabay) Auction coming for confiscated items in IL (Source: Pixabay)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is auctioning off hundreds of confiscated or abandoned items including deer hunting tree stands, live traps and fishing rods.

IDNR says the auction is scheduled for June 23 in Pawnee.

The department holds auctions roughly every five years, with all proceeds going to the state wildlife and fish fund. The last auction, held in 2013, brought in more than $53,000.

IDNR says this month's auction will feature more than 200 deer hunting stands and ladders, more than 50 fishing rods and reels and 37 trail cameras. Several crossbows as well as traps, commercial fishing nets and bicycles will also be available.

No firearms, vehicles, watercraft or snowmobiles will be sold.

Potential bidders may view items starting at 8 a.m. the day of the auction.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Pravin's mother speaks out after man found guilty of his murder

    Pravin's mother speaks out after man found guilty of his murder

    Friday, June 15 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-06-15 22:08:24 GMT
    The jury found Bethune guilty of first-degree murder predicated on aggravated battery and not guilty of first-degree murder predicated on robbery. (Source: Jackson County Jail)The jury found Bethune guilty of first-degree murder predicated on aggravated battery and not guilty of first-degree murder predicated on robbery. (Source: Jackson County Jail)

    A day after a Jackson County, Illinois man was found guilty of murder in the death of Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese, the student's mother is speaking out.

    A day after a Jackson County, Illinois man was found guilty of murder in the death of Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese, the student's mother is speaking out.

  • Marion, IL police seeking check forgery suspect

    Marion, IL police seeking check forgery suspect

    Friday, June 15 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-06-15 21:25:24 GMT
    The Marion Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect at the Marion Mach 1 Station for an attempted forged check. (Source: Marion PD, Mach 1)The Marion Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect at the Marion Mach 1 Station for an attempted forged check. (Source: Marion PD, Mach 1)

    The Marion Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect at the Marion Mach 1 Station for an attempted forged check.

    The Marion Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect at the Marion Mach 1 Station for an attempted forged check.

  • Fake Ameren phone scammers call Cape Girardeau business

    Fake Ameren phone scammers call Cape Girardeau business

    Friday, June 15 2018 5:15 PM EDT2018-06-15 21:15:11 GMT
    A phone scam is making rounds in southeast Missouri according to police.  (Source: Raycom Media)A phone scam is making rounds in southeast Missouri according to police.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    A phone scam is making rounds in southeast Missouri according to police. 

    A phone scam is making rounds in southeast Missouri according to police. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly