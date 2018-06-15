18-year-old driver crashed, injured avoiding animal in McCracken Co., KY

The Marion Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect at the Marion Mach 1 Station for an attempted forged check.
A phone scam is making rounds in southeast Missouri according to police.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanuinetti joined officials at the Human Service Center (HSC) in Peoria
A day after a Jackson County, Illinois man was found guilty of murder in the death of Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese, the student's mother is speaking out.
A few scattered showers are possible this morning, especially in southern Illinois.
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."
The woman is being charged with malicious destruction of property, according to Grand Rapids police.
Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...
Authorities may have discovered the remains of a missing Madison County woman. Investigators have found human remains at Moon Cemetery located off Cave Spring Road in Owens Cross Roads.
Deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Murchison man in connection with the death of a woman who was the passenger during a motorcycle chase Thursday evening.
New Mexico authorities are on the lookout for three escaped inmates from the Curry County Detention Center in Clovis.
“This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant,” the Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters said.
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that a missing three-year-old has been found in Butler County, Missouri.
From the Longview Police Department: The Longview Police Department is investigating the death of a 3 year old child that occurred on June 14, 2018 around 6:50 p.m. Officers and paramedics were dispatched to the 800 block of Owings Ave. in Longview Texas regarding a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the location they located a 3 year old child with a fatal wound. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased. We identified the occupants...
An 18-wheeler hauling snack cakes flipped over on I-20 westbound between the downtown Brandon and crossgates exit.
