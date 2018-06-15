18-year-old driver crashed, injured avoiding animal in McCracken Co., KY

The driver was attempting to avoid an animal during the crash (Source: Pixabay)

An 18-year-old driver was sent to the hospital after a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on June 14.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department was called to the 7400 block of Ogden Landing Road for a single vehicle, rollover collision with injuries.

According to Sergeant Ryan Willcutt, Brandon Qualls, 18, of West Paducah, was headed westbound on the roadway driving a 2010 Volkswagen sedan. \

Qualls swerved to avoid colliding with an animal in the roadway according to Willcutt. He left the roadway and entered a roadside culvert, eventually colliding with an earthen embankment, tree and rolling over onto its roof.

Qualls was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by West McCracken Fire Department, Mercy Regional Ambulance Service and Harper’s Towing.

