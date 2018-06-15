18-year-old driver crashed, injured avoiding animal in McCracken - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

18-year-old driver crashed, injured avoiding animal in McCracken Co., KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
The driver was attempting to avoid an animal during the crash (Source: Pixabay) The driver was attempting to avoid an animal during the crash (Source: Pixabay)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

An 18-year-old driver was sent to the hospital after a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on June 14.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department was called to the 7400 block of Ogden Landing Road for a single vehicle, rollover collision with injuries. 

According to Sergeant Ryan Willcutt, Brandon Qualls, 18, of West Paducah, was headed westbound on the roadway driving a 2010 Volkswagen sedan. \

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Qualls swerved to avoid colliding with an animal in the roadway according to Willcutt. He left the roadway and entered a roadside culvert, eventually colliding with an earthen embankment, tree and rolling over onto its roof.

Qualls was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by West McCracken Fire Department, Mercy Regional Ambulance Service and Harper’s Towing.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Marion, IL police seeking check forgery suspect

    Marion, IL police seeking check forgery suspect

    Friday, June 15 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-06-15 21:25:24 GMT
    The Marion Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect at the Marion Mach 1 Station for an attempted forged check. (Source: Marion PD, Mach 1)The Marion Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect at the Marion Mach 1 Station for an attempted forged check. (Source: Marion PD, Mach 1)

    The Marion Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect at the Marion Mach 1 Station for an attempted forged check.

    The Marion Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect at the Marion Mach 1 Station for an attempted forged check.

  • Fake Ameren phone scammers call Cape Girardeau business

    Fake Ameren phone scammers call Cape Girardeau business

    Friday, June 15 2018 5:15 PM EDT2018-06-15 21:15:11 GMT
    A phone scam is making rounds in southeast Missouri according to police.  (Source: Raycom Media)A phone scam is making rounds in southeast Missouri according to police.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    A phone scam is making rounds in southeast Missouri according to police. 

    A phone scam is making rounds in southeast Missouri according to police. 

  • Gov. Rauner updates on combating opioid epidemic

    Gov. Rauner updates on combating opioid epidemic

    Friday, June 15 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-06-15 21:04:22 GMT
    Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanuinetti joined officials at the Human Service Center (HSC) in Peoria (Source: Pixabay)Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanuinetti joined officials at the Human Service Center (HSC) in Peoria (Source: Pixabay)
    Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanuinetti joined officials at the Human Service Center (HSC) in Peoria (Source: Pixabay)Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanuinetti joined officials at the Human Service Center (HSC) in Peoria (Source: Pixabay)

    Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanuinetti joined officials at the Human Service Center (HSC) in Peoria

    Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanuinetti joined officials at the Human Service Center (HSC) in Peoria

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • GRAPHIC: 'She got beat up bad.' Man admits to beating wife, letting her die, police said

    GRAPHIC: 'She got beat up bad.' Man admits to beating wife, letting her die, police said

    Friday, June 15 2018 5:24 AM EDT2018-06-15 09:24:12 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-06-15 10:05:11 GMT
    Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called 'extreme indifference to human life." (Source: KOMO/CNN)Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called 'extreme indifference to human life." (Source: KOMO/CNN)

    Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."

    Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."

  • Woman trashes Planet Fitness lobby, threatens employee with 'I'll kill you'

    Woman trashes Planet Fitness lobby, threatens employee with 'I'll kill you'

    Friday, June 15 2018 4:58 PM EDT2018-06-15 20:58:58 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 4:58 PM EDT2018-06-15 20:58:58 GMT
    The woman is being charged with malicious destruction of property, according to Grand Rapids police. (Source: Pixabay, file)The woman is being charged with malicious destruction of property, according to Grand Rapids police. (Source: Pixabay, file)

    The woman is being charged with malicious destruction of property, according to Grand Rapids police.

    The woman is being charged with malicious destruction of property, according to Grand Rapids police.

  • Man discovers black widow spider in broccoli at Ohio Kroger

    Man discovers black widow spider in broccoli at Ohio Kroger

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:17 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:17:49 GMT

    Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...

    Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...

    •   
Powered by Frankly