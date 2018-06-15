Missing 3-year-old, dog found in cornfield after search in southeast MO

Law enforcement received a tip the VFW was selling alcohol in Webster County, that happens to be a dry county. ?
Illinois Senator Paul Schipf (R-Waterloo) voted yes on Friday, June 15 on the budget that was signed into law on June 4.
A few scattered showers are possible this morning, especially in southern Illinois.
Crews arrived to the call of a structure fire on 11th St. in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Friday, June 15.
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that a missing three-year-old has been found in Butler County, Missouri.
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."
Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...
Congressional Republicans distance themselves from the Trump administration's aggressive policy of separating children from their parents at the border.
“This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant,” the Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters said.
Authorities may have discovered the remains of a missing Madison County woman. Investigators have found human remains at Moon Cemetery located off Cave Spring Road in Owens Cross Roads.
A former Trump campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was sent to jail on Friday after a court appearance in connection with the Russia probe.
Two riders were injured when they were ejected from their car entirely and fell to the ground.
The other teens involved also stole the victim's wallet, swiping $300 for drugs and new shoes for the killer, who had stained his with blood.
A police officer's young son took what's likely his final ride home Thursday.
The bullet that hit a 9-year-old Roscoe boy in an accidental shooting over the weekend punctured both of his lungs, according to a family member on a Facebook post. The social media post also says Keegan Covington was shot in the back with a 9mm and both of his lungs were hit.
