Missing 3-year-old, dog found in cornfield after search in southeast MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
A missing girl was found in a corfield in Butler Co., MO (Source: viewer photo) A missing girl was found in a corfield in Butler Co., MO (Source: viewer photo)
Officials believe the dog stayed with the missing girl all night (Source: viewer photo) Officials believe the dog stayed with the missing girl all night (Source: viewer photo)
QULIN, MO (KFVS) -

Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that a missing three-year-old has been found in Butler County, Missouri.

Parrott said Remington "Remy" Elliot and her pet Yorkshire Terrier, Fat Heath, spent the whole night in a cornfield after they wandered about a quarter-mile from home near Qulin, Mo.

Deputies and volunteers were out searching for her on Friday morning, June 15. 

Parrott said officials believe she wandered off on Thursday night when she went missing around 8 p.m.

About 50 people and two helicopters were searching in the field on County Rd. 243.

Her parents said she was found alive but weak with many mosquito bites. She was scared of the dark and coyotes through the night.

