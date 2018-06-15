Missing 3-year-old, dog found in cornfield after search in southeast MO

Officials believe the dog stayed with the missing girl all night (Source: viewer photo)

A missing girl was found in a corfield in Butler Co., MO (Source: viewer photo)

Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that a missing three-year-old has been found in Butler County, Missouri.

Parrott said Remington "Remy" Elliot and her pet Yorkshire Terrier, Fat Heath, spent the whole night in a cornfield after they wandered about a quarter-mile from home near Qulin, Mo.

Deputies and volunteers were out searching for her on Friday morning, June 15.

Parrott said officials believe she wandered off on Thursday night when she went missing around 8 p.m.

About 50 people and two helicopters were searching in the field on County Rd. 243.

This is what #Community looks like. Law enforcement, 1st Responders and community volunteers coming together to find a missing child. Her dog stayed by her side all night. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/aIDMtG6JTW — MSHP Troop E (@MSHPTrooperE) June 15, 2018

Her parents said she was found alive but weak with many mosquito bites. She was scared of the dark and coyotes through the night.

