This week in music: 1983 Flashdance

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Let's turn back the clock and check out the music scene from the days of break-dancing and the boom box.

How about we focus on this week in 1983.  Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Men At Work in the number five spot with Overkill. It was written by the Australian band's lead singer Colin Hay and was from their second album Cargo.

Number three had Eddy Grant rocking us down to Electric Avenue.  Grant wrote the song in response to the 1981 riots in London's Brixton district which includes Electric Avenue, a section of the city known for its high population of Caribbean immigrants.

Checking in at number three was David Bowie with Let's Dance. It was Bowie's second and last number one single.  The song was produced by Nile Rogers of the disco group Chic.  The end of the song features a guitar solo played by the late Stevie Ray Vaughan.

The British band Culture Club was in the number two position with Time(Clock of the Heart). It was a follow up to the group's first single Do You Really Want to Hurt Me.  Both songs peaked at number two.  At the time, America didn't quite know what to think about the group whose lead singer was a guy named Boy George.  Critics say of all Culture Club's many hit singles Time(Clock of the Heart) has aged the best.


Keeping Culture Club out of the top spot was Irene Cara with Flashdance, What a Feeling.  The song was from the hit movie Flashdance.  The music was written by Giorgio Moroder with Cara and Keith Forsey writing the lyrics.  Moroder is best known for writing many of Donna Summer's disco hits.  Cara didn't want to record it at first because she didn't want to be known as a disco artist. But it ended up becoming her first and only number one hit.  It also won her an Oscar, a Golden Globe Award and a Grammy Award.  Take your passion and make it happen--you can dance right through your life.

