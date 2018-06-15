First Alert: Scattered showers possible this afternoon - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Scattered showers possible this afternoon

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Highs today will be hot and humid in the lower to mid-90s.  Feels like numbers will top out in the upper 90s.  

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon.  

A heat advisory has expanded through most of the Heartland from Saturday morning through Sunday night. Heat index values (feel like temps) will be near 105 degrees.

Father's Day weekend will be very hot and very humid with feels like numbers in the triple digits.  

There will be a few pop-up thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, but most of the Heartland will be dry.  

