First Alert: Scattered showers possible in the morning

A few scattered showers are possible this morning, especially in southern Illinois.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says highs today will be hot and humid in the lower to mid-90s. Feels like numbers will top out in the upper 90s.

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon.

Father's Day weekend will be very hot and very humid with feels like numbers in the triple digits.

There will be a few pop-up thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, but most of the Heartland will be dry.

