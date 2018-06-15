First Alert: Scattered showers possible in the morning - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Scattered showers possible in the morning

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Rain to move back in through the morning (Source: Pixabay) Rain to move back in through the morning (Source: Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

A few scattered showers are possible this morning, especially in southern Illinois.  

Laura Wibbenmeyer says highs today will be hot and humid in the lower to mid-90s.  Feels like numbers will top out in the upper 90s.  

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon.  

Father's Day weekend will be very hot and very humid with feels like numbers in the triple digits.  

There will be a few pop-up thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, but most of the Heartland will be dry.  

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • GRAPHIC: 'She got beat up bad.' Man admits to beating wife, letting her die, police said

    GRAPHIC: 'She got beat up bad.' Man admits to beating wife, letting her die, police said

    Friday, June 15 2018 5:24 AM EDT2018-06-15 09:24:12 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-06-15 10:05:11 GMT
    Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called 'extreme indifference to human life." (Source: KOMO/CNN)Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called 'extreme indifference to human life." (Source: KOMO/CNN)

    Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."

    Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."

  • Terminally ill baby gets police procession from Boston hospital

    Terminally ill baby gets police procession from Boston hospital

    Friday, June 15 2018 6:38 AM EDT2018-06-15 10:38:43 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-06-15 11:02:13 GMT

    A police officer's young son took what's likely his final ride home Thursday.

    A police officer's young son took what's likely his final ride home Thursday.

  • Roller coaster derails in FL, two riders fall 34 feet

    Roller coaster derails in FL, two riders fall 34 feet

    Thursday, June 14 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-06-15 01:41:09 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:08 PM EDT2018-06-15 03:08:29 GMT

    Two riders were injured when they were ejected from their car entirely and fell to the ground.

    Two riders were injured when they were ejected from their car entirely and fell to the ground.

    •   
Powered by Frankly