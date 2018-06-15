First Alert: Hot and humid

Mostly clear skies starting off the weekend, but today will be a hot and muggy day. With little cloud cover, the sun will warm the Heartland up quickly into the low 90s by noon. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s today, however, with the high humidity values, it will feel like 100F to 105F. Due to this, there is a heat advisory for the entire Heartland Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

Light clouds will move in during the afternoon hours as well as isolated popup showers and storms. Storms are not anticipated to be severe, but if one grows strong enough it may be severely warned for gusty winds, heavy rain, and small hail. These should clear out by the early evening with mostly clear skies tonight.

Triple-digit feel like temperatures will stay during the entire Father’s Day weekend. Sunday will be much like Saturday. Sunny in the morning with a chance of isolated showers and storms in the afternoon hours.

Make sure to keep an eye on your First Alert Weather App if you are doing outdoor activities to make sure you are not in the path of a popup storm. Stay hydrated and take breaks from being outside due to the heat if possible.

