First Alert: Heat advisory issued through Sunday night

Father's Day weekend will be very hot and very humid (Source: KFVS)

Feels like numbers will top out in the upper 90s. (Source: KFVS)A heat advisory has expanded through most of the Heartland

A heat advisory has expanded through most of the Heartland from Saturday morning through Sunday night.

Heat index values (feel like temps) will be near 105 degrees.

Father's Day weekend will be very hot and very humid with feels like numbers in the triple digits.

There will be a few pop-up thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, but most of the Heartland will be dry.

