First Alert: Heat advisory issued through Sunday night

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
A heat advisory has expanded through most of the Heartland from Saturday morning through Sunday night.

Heat index values (feel like temps) will be near 105 degrees.

Click here for tips to stay safe and cool under a heat advisory

Father's Day weekend will be very hot and very humid with feels like numbers in the triple digits.  

There will be a few pop-up thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, but most of the Heartland will be dry.  

    A woman suffered a deadly gunshot wound on Friday, June 15. According to Stoddard County Coroner Kenny Pope, a 55-year-old woman died after she suffered a gunshot wound. The woman's name has not been released yet. We will update this story when more information becomes available. Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    Illinois officials have finished remediation efforts at a resort in the southern part of the state and will soon begin seeking a new vendor to run the site.

    The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents offer on June 12 to extend Dr. Carlos Vargas a new three-year contract to continue as university president.

