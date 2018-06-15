First Alert: Heat advisory in effect for Heartland through Sunday night

A heat advisory has expanded through most of the Heartland from Saturday morning through Sunday night.
Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 13.
Fruitland firefighters responded to a crash on Saturday, June 16. The collision happened on County Road 607, about a quarter mile south of MO 177.
Three inmates escaped from White County Jail early on the morning of Saturday, June 16.
A woman suffered a deadly gunshot wound on Friday, June 15.
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia.
A Germantown psychiatrist had her license suspended for whipping patients and comparing them to mules.
Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant.
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.
A third person has been arrested and charged in the death of a missing northern Kentucky woman undergoing chemotherapy, Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney says.
