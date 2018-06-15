What you need to know June 15

Good Friday morning, it is June 15.

First Alert Forecast

A few strong thunderstorms are possible in the today as a surge of very warm, humid air moves back into the region from the west.

Otherwise, we are going to be heating up again (and getting very humid) as we get into the upcoming weekend.

High pressure aloft will eventually put a lid on most storms, but afternoon highs will likely be in the mid-90s with heat indices (feels like temps) at or above 100.

Making headlines

Gaege Bethune was found guilty on Thursday, June 14 on one count in the murder investigation of SIU student Pravin Varughese.

A multiple-vehicle crash has I-57 northbound and southbound lanes closed starting at mile marker 36 in Union County.

A possible link to Salmonella has Kellogg’s recalling boxes of its Honey Smacks cereal.

Missouri denies legal bills for lawyers of ex-Gov. Greitens.

Trending web stories

Firefighters were called to rescue riders on a roller coaster that derailed in Daytona Beach, FL.

"Finding Dory" might just be America's favorite Pixar movie.

