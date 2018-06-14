2 go to the hospital after vehicles collide in McCracken County, KY

It happened in the 2900 block of John Puryear (Source: McCracken County SO)

Two vehicles collided in McCracken County Kentucky sending two people to the hospital.

According to the sheriff's office, one driver pulled into the path of the other driver in the 2900 block of John Puryear.

One driver was taken by EMS to an area hospital the other sought treatment afterward.

The outbound lane of John Puryear was restricted to one lane for approximately 30 minutes.

