Kellogg’s recalling Honey Smacks cereal due to possible Salmonella

Gaege Bethune was found guilty on Thursday, June 14 for aggravated battery and first-degree murder of the death of SIU student Pravin Varughese.
Gaege Bethune was found guilty on Thursday, June 14 for aggravated battery and first-degree murder of the death of SIU student Pravin Varughese.
A few strong thunderstorms are possible in the area this evening and again on Friday as a surge of very warm, humid air moves back into the region from the west.
A few strong thunderstorms are possible in the area this evening and again on Friday as a surge of very warm, humid air moves back into the region from the west.
The Avenue of Flags was raised in Cape County Park North on Thursday, June 14 for Flag Day.
The Avenue of Flags was raised in Cape County Park North on Thursday, June 14 for Flag Day.
A multiple-vehicle crash has I-57 northbound and southbound lanes closed starting at mile marker 36 in Union County.
A multiple-vehicle crash has I-57 northbound and southbound lanes closed starting at mile marker 36 in Union County.
Crews were called to a house fire in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday afternoon, June 14.
Crews were called to a house fire in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday afternoon, June 14.
Two riders were injured when they were ejected from their car entirely and fell to the ground.
Two riders were injured when they were ejected from their car entirely and fell to the ground.
The Michigan-based cereal producer announced Thursday that it's voluntarily recalling Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal as it may contain Salmonella.
The Michigan-based cereal producer announced Thursday that it's voluntarily recalling Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal as it may contain Salmonella.
A Huntsville honor student was found brutally murdered and now, the search is on for her missing grandmother.
A Huntsville honor student was found brutally murdered and now, the search is on for her missing grandmother.
The arrest warrant revealed Breanna Lewis killed Harlee May 29 at their home on Daisy Lewis Lane.
The arrest warrant revealed Breanna Lewis killed Harlee May 29 at their home on Daisy Lewis Lane.
Kellogg’s was contacted by the FDA and CDC with reports of illnesses linked to Honey Smacks.
Kellogg’s was contacted by the FDA and CDC with reports of illnesses linked to Honey Smacks.
A photo from the Robert Trent Jones Hampton Cove Golf Course in Huntsville is gaining traction online. It shows what happened after lightning hit the green Tuesday night.
A photo from the Robert Trent Jones Hampton Cove Golf Course in Huntsville is gaining traction online. It shows what happened after lightning hit the green Tuesday night.
A Chesterfield woman is recovering after getting hit in the forehead by a cell phone while on a ride at Kings Dominion.
A Chesterfield woman is recovering after getting hit in the forehead by a cell phone while on a ride at Kings Dominion.
The total number of cancelled flights is approximately 275 and about 120 in Charlotte.
The total number of cancelled flights is approximately 275 and about 120 in Charlotte.
A single wage earner would have to make more than $22 an hour to afford rent on a modest two-bedroom home.
A single wage earner would have to make more than $22 an hour to afford rent on a modest two-bedroom home.