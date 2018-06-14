Kellogg’s recalling Honey Smacks cereal due to possible Salmonel - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kellogg’s recalling Honey Smacks cereal due to possible Salmonella

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Honey Smacks could contain Salmonella (Source: FDA/Kellogg Co.) Honey Smacks could contain Salmonella (Source: FDA/Kellogg Co.)
Kellogg Company announced it is voluntarily recalling 15.3 oz. and 23 oz. packages of Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal because these products have the potential presence of Salmonella.

No other Kellogg products are impacted by this recall.

According to the CDC, consumption of products contaminated with Salmonella may result in serious illness.

Description (Retail) UPC Code Size BEST If Used By Date
Honey Smacks (with limited distribution outside the U.S.) 3800039103  15.3 oz   JUN 14, 2018 through JUN 14, 2019
Honey Smacks 3800014810   23 oz   JUN 14, 2018 through JUN 14, 2019

Kellogg is asking that people who purchased potentially affected product discard it and contact the company for a full refund.

Consumers seeking more information, including images of these products, can visit kelloggs.com/honeysmacksrecall or call 1-800-962-1413 from Monday – Friday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT as well as Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. CT

