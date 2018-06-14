Revived education board reapproves Missouri charter schools

Kellogg Company announced it is voluntarily recalling 15.3 oz. and 23 oz. packages of Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal because these products have the potential presence of Salmonella.
Closing arguments were set to begin on Thursday, June 14 in the trial of a man accused of murder in the death of a Southern Illinois University student.
Two separate crashes on I-24 in McCracken County sent two people to the hospital on Thursday, June 14.
These days it's hard to drive around Cape Girardeau, Missouri and not see construction.
Crews were called to a house fire in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday afternoon, June 14.
