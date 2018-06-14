Crews called to basement house fire in Cape Girardeau, MO

Crews were called to a house fire in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday afternoon, June 14. (Source: Roger Seay, KFVS)

Crews were called to a house fire in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday afternoon, June 14.

The call came in after 4 p.m. to a home at Henderson and Themis Street.

The fire was contained to the basement.

According to the battalion chief, there was smoke damage done to the upper floors. No one was home at the time.

The cause is under investigation.

The hot weather didn't seem to affect the firefighters as they were staying hydrated.

