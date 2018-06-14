6/14/18 - More Good News

By Chris Conroy

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

Our newsroom got a call this week saying: "Can you do some good news? All this bad news is stressing people out."

The truth is, not all the things that happen in our world are good. And when we don't report on the bad news, there is a noticeable outcry in the community. But we know there is good news too. During our 4:00 p.m. newscasts we bring you "Good News Now" and there's even a place on our website completely dedicated to it.

Another regular story we bring you is "A Place to Call Home." The Breakfast Show's Crystal Britt brought us the story this week of an older child in foster care named Alexis.

Renee Moore was single, had recently turned 40, and felt something was missing in her life. She always wanted to be a mom. Renee was at an event aimed at finding forever families for youth in state custody when she literally ran into Alexis, and that moment changed their lives. Because of that chance encounter, and because both had open minds to the possibilities, Alexis has a great mom and is doing well in school. Renee has the daughter she always wanted and seeing them, you can tell they belong together.

Watch "Alexis' Happily Ever After"

A Place to Call Home is just one of the ways we highlight what's going right in the Heartland and ways you can help people. That's good news.

We welcome your opinion and always listen to your ideas on what we can do better. But for the people who say all we do is bad news, I challenge you to watch newscasts in their entirety and see that we do indeed bring you good news. We do it because we love our community and journalistically we know there are good people in the world.

All of us have to understand the reality that there is both good and bad news out there. Working to bring you a journalistic balance helps us all be better informed and makes this A Better Heartland.

This is just one of many opinions. If you'd like to comment we want to hear from you. Use the e-mail or mailing address below to submit your comments. Be sure to include your name and hometown in case we use your comment on the air.

E-mail A Better Heartland

A Better Heartland/KFVS

310 Broadway

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

573-335-1212

Return to A Better Heartland main page