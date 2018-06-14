Police: 2 sought after taking $250 in scam from Kroger in Paducah

Police are asking for help to ID two men who stole about $250 from Kroger in Hannan Plaza in Paducah, Kentucky (Source: Paducah PD)

Police are asking for help to ID two men who stole about $250 from Kroger in Hannan Plaza in Paducah, Kentucky.

A clerk told officers it involved a “quick change” scam.

According to police, the scam is intended to confuse the employee by requesting various bills be broken into smaller bills, in quick succession. The second man served as a “look-out."

The men are described as: black, the first man in his 40s or 50s and heavy-set. The second man is older, in his 70s or 80s. They left the store in a dark (possibly gray or black) four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

