Multiple vehicle crash closing both lanes of I-57 in Union County

This vehicle was hit head-on in the NB lane .(Source: Triplex Down South)

Another crash happened on the I-57 northbound lane, but no injuries. (Source: Triplex Down South)

Drivers are asked to avoid this area if possible. (Source: Shanesaw McAdenstein)

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes. (Source: Shanesaw McAdenstein)

I-57 SB is closed at exit 35 due to a multiple vehicle crash. (Source: Shanesaw McAdenstein)

A multiple-vehicle crash has I-57 northbound and southbound lanes closed starting at mile marker 36 in Union County.

According to IDOT, the northbound left lane is also closed after a crash with no injuries.

The crash occurred at mile marker 33, according to Illinois State Police.

The clean-up will take several hours.

Drivers are being detoured at exit 36 to Lick Creek Road

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.

