1 killed after multiple vehicle crash of I-57 in Union County

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
I-57 SB is closed at exit 35 due to a multiple vehicle crash. (Source: Shanesaw McAdenstein)
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes. (Source: Shanesaw McAdenstein)
Drivers are asked to avoid this area if possible. (Source: Shanesaw McAdenstein)
Another crash happened on the I-57 northbound lane, but no injuries. (Source: Triplex Down South)
This vehicle was hit head-on in the NB lane .(Source: Triplex Down South)
UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

All lanes of Interstate 57 are open in Union County, Illinois following a deadly multiple-vehicle crash.

Lester C. Barr died at the scene of the crash according to police.

Northbound and southbound lanes were closed starting at mile marker 36.

According to the Illinois State Police, one person was killed in the collision at mile marker 33.

It happened at 2:20 p.m. when a Volvo Truck Tractor driven by 60-year-old Barr was in the northbound lane on I-57. A Freightliner Truck driven by 67-year-old Philip R. Lawrence was attempting to make a left turn into the center median turnaround when the Volvo struck it in the rear.

Barr traveled through the center median and into the southbound lanes striking a second Freightliner Truck Tractor driven by 40-year-old Brian E. Breedlove head on. Barr was pronounced dead at the scene. Breedlove was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for minor injuries.

The clean-up took several hours and lasted until around 6 a.m. According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the roadway was closed through much of the night.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing

