Cape Girardeau humane society takes in 34 animals in 2 days

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri has taken in more than 30 animals over the past several days. (Source: Humane Society of SE MO, Facebook)

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri has taken in more than 30 animals over the past several days.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

They want animal lovers to come out and adopt the furry friends.

They are also asking for donations for the kitties.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.