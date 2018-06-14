Poplar Bluff VA medical nursing home gets 4-star rating

According to the John J. Pershing Veterans Affairs Medical Center, its nursing home received a four-stars as part of its annual performance rating. (Source: KFVS)

According to the John J. Pershing Veterans Affairs Medical Center, its nursing home received a four-stars as part of its annual performance rating.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

“Our nursing home floor has two providers, now, each with specialized knowledge,” said Medical Center Director, Dr. Patricia Hall. “And we are always working on patient-friendly improvements such as better furnishings, pleasant and comfortable surroundings, interesting special events, and tailored food preferences.”

Sixty of the of VA’s nursing homes improved their quality score from last year to this year. That includes Poplar Bluff facility. View the ratings here.

VA has become the first hospital system in the nation to post its:

· Hospital wait times

· Opioid prescription rates

· Employee settlements and accountability actions

According to JJP, VA nursing homes have a higher staff-to-resident ratio than private sector facilities.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.