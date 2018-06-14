Ameren Illinois donates air conditioners to Jackson County residents

In an effort to help residents stay cool this summer, Ameren Illinois donated 50 Energy Star-rated window air conditioners to Western Egyptian E.O.C.

Ameren Illinois employees and volunteers delivered the units and loaded them in the vehicles.

Over the next few weeks, Western Egyptian will distribute the remaining air conditioners to local families and individuals who meet Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) guidelines, including veterans and those with disabilities.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

“Air conditioners not only keep residents comfortable during the warmer months, they provide significant health benefits for our seniors and those with respiratory issues,” said Richard J. Mark, Chairman and President, Ameren Illinois. "Our goal with this program is to bring some relief to Jackson County residents who are vulnerable to the effects of extreme temperatures.”

For each air conditioner donated, Ameren Illinois also provided one home energy efficiency kit containing LED light bulbs, two sink aerators, a smart power strip and a low flow showerhead.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.