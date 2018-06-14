Two vehicle crashes on I-24 send drivers to hospital in McCracken County

Two separate crashes on I-24 sent two people to a local hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)

Two separate crashes on I-24 in McCracken County sent two people to the hospital on Thursday, June 14.

At approximately 2 p.m., deputies responded to the 14-mile marker for the two crashes.

The first crash was a single vehicle collision.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Addie O’Brian, 16, of Benton, KY was traveling in the right-hand lane when for unknown reasons her vehicle’s steering malfunctioned, causing her to overturn on the right-hand shoulder.

The second crash was due to traffic congestion as a result of the first crash.

Christina Boyd, 21, of Mount Juliet, TN was operating a Honda CRV struck a Chevrolet Malibu being operated by Paulette Spiva, 66, of Grand Rivers, KY and then rear-ended a Nissan Titan being operated by Shawn Coltharp, 63, of Paducah, KY, that was slowing for the first collision.

O'Brian and Boyd were transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Interstate 24 Eastbound was closed for approximately one hour.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on by McCracken County DES, Mercy EMS, Reidland Fire Dept., and Harper’s Towing.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.