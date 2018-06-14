Phone scam reported in Franklin Co., IL

Franklin County Sheriff's Office is a reporting a phone call scam.

On Thursday, June 14, a Franklin County resident received a phone call from a man who identified himself as a member of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The caller informed that they had an arrest warrant in Franklin County for Contempt of Court. The caller instructed to drive to a Casey's General Store, Dollar General, or CVS and to remain on the telephone with the caller.

One at one of those locations, the victim was instructed to purchase 4 $500 Money Pack Cards. Once the cards were purchased, the caller was provided the pin numbers by the victim. The victim was then instructed to drive to the Franklin County Jail to turn themselves in for processing.

Franklin County residents are warned to be aware of any urgent solicitations for funds, especially if it is needed for unexpected bills such as bail money, utility bills, IRS bills or doctor bills.

The sheriff's office will never contact residents by phone and make a request for bond money or other fees. Contact them if you receive a call similar to these requests.

