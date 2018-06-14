2 facing meth charges after bust at home in Martin, TN

Two men are facing methamphetamine-related charges after a second raid at home in less than two months in Martin, Tennessee, according to police. (Source: Martin Police)

Two men are facing methamphetamine-related charges after a second raid at home in less than two months in Martin, Tennessee, according to police.

Investigators performed a search warrant at the home of Keith Samuel Norris, 30, of Martin.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

On Thursday, June 14, investigators found 4.5 ounces of crystal methamphetamine , and digital scales, along with $270 and a Mercury Marquis car.

According to police investigator Captain Randall McGowan, the street value of the drugs is $12,0000.

Norris is charged with possession of schedule two meth with intent to resale, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. The tampering charge is because of Norris tried to hide the drugs while officers attempted to come into the home.

A couch had been placed behind the door to stop the door from opening.

A second man who was in the house, Bertram Ledale Price, 24, of Jacksonville Florida, has been charged with the same charges, minus the tampering charge.

In April 2018, Norris was charged with possession of schedule 2 meth with intent to resale after deputies recovered an ounce of meth and digital scales from his home. He was released on a ten thousand dollar bond and that case is still pending.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.