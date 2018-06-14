Paducah, KY man accused of recording rape of a child

Tirrell L.Vasser, 23, was arrested after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 13. (Source: Paducah Police Department)

According to police, a Paducah, Kentucky man has been arrested for raping a six-year-old and recording the abuse.

Tirrell L.Vasser, 23, was arrested after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 13.

He faces charges of first-degree rape, use of a minor in a sexual performance (physical injury), possessing/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, resisting arrest and first-degree fleeing or evading police.

Police were called about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday to a home in Paducah about allegations of sexual abuse. A woman told officers she had found a video of Vasser engaging in sexual activity with her child.

The mother was accompanied by police officers and took the child to an area hospital for treatment.

When officers got to the man's home, Vasser tried to run but was caught by police. He was involved in a scuffle with officers before he was handcuffed. Two officers were injured and one sought medical treatment.

Vasser was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

