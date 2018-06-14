New lighting to be installed downtown Cape Girardeau

A multiple-vehicle crash has I-57 northbound and southbound lanes closed starting at mile marker 36 in Union County.
Bridge upgrades could make your child's ride to school quicker and save school districts money.
According to KYTC District 1, a rollover two vehicle crash is blocking I-24 eastbound lanes at 14 mile marker in McCracken County,
It'll be a dry and sunny day across the Heartland on Thursday, June 14.
Closing arguments were set to begin on Thursday, June 14 in the trial of a man accused of murder in the death of a Southern Illinois University student.
The man wanted the drugs tested because he thought the person who sold them to him gave him the wrong ones, according to the sheriff’s office.
A single wage earner would have to make more than $22 an hour to afford rent on a modest two-bedroom home.
It was the second cancer diagnosis in two years for the North Carolina woman, who found out she had a brain tumor last year.
Petco is investigating why Chi Chi died while getting a rabies shot.
The baby's body was found in the crawl space of a home after relatives raised concerns to police.
Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."
Los Angeles prosecutors are reviewing a sex crimes case against actor Sylvester Stallone.
The inspector general's report is set for release Thursday afternoon, the culmination of an 18-month review into one of the most consequential FBI investigations in recent history.
An arrest warrant revealed the 19-year-old South Carolina woman who concocted a story about her 11-month-old daughter being kidnapped caused the injuries that led to her daughter's death.
A truck hauling Fireball Whisky crashed near Little Rock on Thursday morning.
