New lighting to be installed downtown Cape Girardeau

New LED lighting is now being installed along Broadway between Pacific Street and Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau.

The lights being installed between Pacific Street to Sprigg Streets are expected to be done by the end of the business day on Friday, June 15.

They will resume installing the remaining lights along the rest of Broadway next week.

Drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to use caution in the work zone.

