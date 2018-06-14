Sen. Durbin reacts to latest on Clinton email investigation

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after a report was released by Justice Department Inspector General that examined the FBI's handling of its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails during the 2016 presidential campaign:

This report makes clear that FBI Director Comey and FBI personnel failed to follow the rules, and in doing so, hurt Hillary Clinton’s campaign and helped Donald Trump’s. In a frenzy of tweets since taking office, the President has claimed a vast conspiracy in his own government against his campaign and Administration, but this report found no evidence that political bias affected the FBI’s investigations.

Durbin also added:

The President and his loyalists in Congress will continue to try to impugn and impede Special Counsel Mueller’s separate investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with the Russian government, but this report makes clear just how important it is for the Special Counsel's investigation to proceed wherever the facts and the law take it—consistent with Department of Justice policies and free from politics or political inference.

