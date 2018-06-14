IL unemployment rate declines in May

More than 4,600 jobs were added over a three month period from March to May. (Source: Pixabay.com)

According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.3 percent in May 2018.

“Through the first five months of the year, jobs are growing faster than each of the past two years,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “More than half of the year-to-date gain of nearly 28,000 jobs is coming from those sectors with higher-than-average wages.”

“Since Governor Rauner took office, Illinois has added 192,700 jobs and the unemployment rate has fallen 1.7 points,” said Illinois Department of Commerce Director Sean McCarthy. “We’re seeing increases in job creation, retention, and investment due to the implementation of a pro-business climate. Our work certainly continues as we look to build upon these results to generate opportunity and success for all Illinoisans.”

In May, the three industry sectors with the largest gains in employment were Education and Health Services, Government, and Financial Activities. The industry sectors with the largest payroll declines were: Information services and Leisure and Hospitality.

The data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

