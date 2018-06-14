$1B of unclaimed property in MO

The names of more than 100,000 Missourians with unclaimed property will be listed in over 100 publications across the state starting next week, according to the state treasurer's office.(Source: KFVS)

Individuals, families, and even small businesses can check to see if they have unclaimed property online at www.ShowMeMoney.com.

Treasurer Eric Schmidt said Missouri law requires these notices be published annually.

“We have $1 billion of Unclaimed Property in our state, so I have made it a priority to get this money returned to its rightful owners as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Schmitt said. “This money doesn’t belong to the government, it belongs to the people of Missouri. I’m proud of the work our team has done to cut the processing time nearly in half and make it easier for Missourians to claim and receive their Unclaimed Property.”

Last year, $45 million in unclaimed property was returned.

