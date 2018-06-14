Illinois Supreme Court's 2nd black justice to be sworn in

A multiple-vehicle crash has I-57 northbound and southbound lanes closed starting at mile marker 36 in Union County.
Bridge upgrades could make your child's ride to school quicker and save school districts money.
According to KYTC District 1, a rollover two vehicle crash is blocking I-24 eastbound lanes at 14 mile marker in McCracken County,
It'll be a dry and sunny day across the Heartland on Thursday, June 14.
Closing arguments were set to begin on Thursday, June 14 in the trial of a man accused of murder in the death of a Southern Illinois University student.
