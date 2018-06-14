Tips to keep dad healthy after Father's Day

An 18-year-old driver was sent to the hospital after a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on June 14.
A few strong thunderstorms are possible in the area this evening and again on Friday as a surge of very warm, humid air moves back into the region from the west.
Sgt. Clark Parrott confirmed that a missing 3-year-old has been found in Butler County, Missouri.
All lanes of Interstate 57 are open in Union County, Illinois following a deadly multiple-vehicle crash.
Let's drop a couple of quarters into our juke box of memories. This morning we go back to the swinging 60's, specifically this week in 1967.
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."
A police officer's young son took what's likely his final ride home Thursday.
Two riders were injured when they were ejected from their car entirely and fell to the ground.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office tells us that 26-year-old Yoni Martinez Aguilar and Israel Gonzalez Palomino was arrested in connection with the murder of 13-year-old Mariah Feit Lopez
The bullet that hit a 9-year-old Roscoe boy in an accidental shooting over the weekend punctured both of his lungs, according to a family member on a Facebook post. The social media post also says Keegan Covington was shot in the back with a 9mm and both of his lungs were hit.
Richmond Public Schools says a school graduation was evacuated Wednesday night due to a "safety concern."
Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...
Petco is investigating why Chi Chi died while getting a rabies shot.
An 18-wheeler hauling snack cakes flipped over on I-20 westbound between the downtown Brandon and crossgates exit.
Dale's Seafood is considered a "total loss" after a fire early Friday morning.
