4-year-old left unattended, 2 arrested in Graves Co., KY

Two people have been arrested after deputies in Graves County said a child was left unattended.

Brandon Kyle Daniels, 21, of Castalian Springs, Tennessee was arrested and taken to jail for wanton endangerment in the first degree. Deputies in the jail found a plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance, which is believed to be methamphetamine. Daniels was additionally charged with promoting contraband in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance first degree and drug paraphernalia.

Britney Graves, 26, of West Moreland, Tennessee, was arrested on a warrant today for wanton endangerment in the first degree.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reported the investigation began when Deputy George Workman responded to do a welfare check on a 4-year-old child in Symsonia.

According to Workman, the father contacted the sheriff’s office and said his wife had been arrested in Ballard County and his daughter had been left at a residence but he did not know who was watching the child.

When Workman arrived, he said another vehicle pulled into the drive behind his vehicle. A man approached Workman and said he was the child’s paternal grandfather. The man said he came to the residence and picked up the child earlier and that the child ran out through the side door of the residence when he pulled into the drive and got into the vehicle with him.

He said he was leaving the residence and noticed Workman’s vehicle and turned around to let Workman know what he had found.

Workman said he found Daniels inside the residence. Daniels was asleep on the recliner according to Workman and did not wake after Workman beat on the door several times.

Workman said he opened the door and yelled at the subject, which finally awakened him. Daniels appeared under the influence and could not recall at first who was supposed to be in the residence with him. He later recalled that the child’s mother, Britney Graves, had left the child with him.

Daniels told Workman that he was not aware that the child had left the residence.

