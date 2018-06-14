Deputies: St. Louis teacher met with juvenile for sex, stopped in Ste. Gen. Co., MO

ichard Ives is facing five counts from an incident occurring on June 13. (Source: Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office)

A St. Louis, Missouri man has been charged with several sex crimes after being stopped in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri.

According to court documents, Richard Ives is facing five counts from an incident occurring on June 13.

Ives is a teacher with Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School in Ladue, Missouri. The school said he has been placed on leave until the investigation is complete.

Ives is facing the class D felony charge of statutory sodomy in the second degree, enticement of a child, the class D felony of patronizing prostitution of a child 14 years or younger, the class E felony of sexual misconduct with a child less than 15 and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Deputy Bryan with the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday, around 12:10 a.m. he was watching traffic and saw a gray Chevrolet Malibu traveling north on the roadway. He said this was suspicious because of the time of night and because the road is a dead end.

The deputy said 15 minutes later the same vehicle traveled back on the road going south but did not stop at a stop sign. The deputy stopped the vehicle and identified Ives and a juvenile male.

According to the officer, he observed a wet spot on Ives' shorts. The officer then asked the juvenile his age and determined he was 15.

The officer then asked Ives to exit the vehicle to speak to him he learned that the two had gone to a commuter lot where sexual activities occurred. Ives was arrested.

According to documents, the officer then spoke to the juvenile and the juvenile immediately hands in his pockets. The officer searched him for possible drugs or weapons and found $200 in his hoodie pocket. The officer obtained the identity of the juvenile's mother and asked another deputy to help get her to their location.

The juvenile told the officer he met the man on a social media dating app.

When the juvenile's mother arrived she was told of the officer's findings and said there was no reason her child would have $200.

The juvenile's cell phone and cash were taken for evidence.

Documents state that Ives was taken to the Ste. Genevieve County Detention Center for processing where he was booked and held for 24 hours pending application of warrants for his charges.

The head of MICD school issued this statement on their website:

June 13, 2018 Dear MICDS Families and Employees, By now, some of you will have heard that Rich Ives, Lower School Theater and Art Teacher and Director of Camp Pegasus, was arrested on Wednesday, June 13, in St. Genevieve County and reportedly has been charged with sexual misconduct with a minor. The young person involved is not a student or camper at our school. Mr. Ives has been placed on leave from his job as Camp Director and as Art Teacher; he will not be allowed back on campus during the pendency of any charges and until an investigation has been completed. We are in communication with law enforcement and continue to gather facts. Tim Storey will serve as interim Camp Director. The safety, health and well-being of all children is our first priority. We conduct thorough, periodic background screenings on all employees, provide training regarding child safety, and respond immediately and appropriately to all reports of misconduct. I am deeply saddened to have to share this news. Should you have questions, please feel free to reach out to me or to Becky Young, our Associate Head of School. Sincerely, Lisa Lyle Head of School

