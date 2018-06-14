Trooper Island Camp welcomed 64 kids this year

Kentucky State Police (KSP) held the 2018 Kentucky State Police Trooper Island Camp from June 4-8.

During that week, campers got to do a lot of outdoor activities, including archery, canoeing, fishing and swimming.

Trooper Island is for boys and girls ages 10-12 who are "economically challenged." Roughly 700 children from across Kentucky get the chance to go to the camp, located on Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County, to learn about citizenship, personal hygiene and leadership. All activities are designed to build good citizenship and positive relationships with law enforcement officers.

Trooper Island was started in 1965, is completely financed by donations and is free for the children and their families.

To help raise money for the organization, the Kentucky State Police has a raffle. Right now, KSP is raffling a 2018 Dodge Charger on Aug. 26, 2018, at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville, but participants do not have to be present to win the raffle.

