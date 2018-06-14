This week in music: 1967 Groovin'

Let's drop a couple of quarters into our juke box of memories.

This morning we go back to the swinging 60's, specifically this week in 1967.

At number five on Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 was Somebody to Love by Jefferson Airplane. The song was written by Darby Slick who was the brother-in-law of Grace Slick. Somebody to Love was Jefferson Airplane's first hit song and was also one of the first big hits to come out of the West Coast counterculture scene.

Engelbert Humperdinck was parked in the number four spot with Release Me (And Let Me Love Again). While this was its peak position here in the states it topped the British charts for six weeks. It has the distinction of preventing The Beatles' "Penny Lane" / "Strawberry Fields Forever" from reaching number one.

At number three was She'd Rather Be With Me by The Turtles. It was a follow up to the group's number one single, Happy Together, from earlier in the year.

R-E-S-P-E-C-T, find out what that means to me! Aretha Franklin had everyone dancing with her signature song which was in the number two spot. Respect also featured some 1960's slang including the line "Sock It to Me" and T-C-B which stands for taking care of business.

And in the top spot for this week in '67 was Groovin' by The Young Rascals.

It spent four weeks at number one and is the group's biggest hit. "Groovin'" is one of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll. It's also been given a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

