Storms cause power outages in the Heartland

A few strong thunderstorms are possible in the area this evening and again on Friday.
Power outages as 7 a.m. p.m.. on June 15
Citizens Electric in Missouri released a statement about the outages that affected Ste. Genevieve County. About 1,862 members were affected in Ste. Genevieve and Jefferson Counties. Twenty four members in Perry County also lost power according to the statement.
The storm's winds and lightning contributed to the widespread outages beginning at 7:12 p.m. on Thursday, June 14.
Citizens Electric officials said the power was restored to most locations by 11:26 p.m.
National Weather Service storm damage reports:
Finishing off the week on Friday, highs will be warmer than today in the mid-90s. There is a small chance of an isolated storm on Friday, but most of the Heartland is looking to stay dry.
Hot and humid conditions will continue through Father's Day weekend. There is a chance of scattered showers and storms on Sunday afternoon and every day after through next week.
