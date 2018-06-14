First Alert: Storms cause power outages in the Heartland

A few strong thunderstorms are possible in the area this evening and again on Friday.
Power outages 10 p.m.. on June 14
Missouri
Bollinger County
Cape Girardeau County
Perry County
Sainte Genevieve County
Scott County
Illinois
None to report
National Weather Service storm damage reports:
Finishing off the week on Friday, highs will be warmer than today in the mid-90s. There is a small chance of an isolated storm on Friday, but most of the Heartland is looking to stay dry.
Hot and humid conditions will continue through Father's Day weekend. There is a chance of scattered showers and storms on Sunday afternoon and every day after through next week.
