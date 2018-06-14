First Alert: Storms cause power outages in the Heartland

A few strong thunderstorms are possible in the area this evening and again on Friday.

Power outages 10 p.m.. on June 14

Missouri

Bollinger County

Black River Electric Co-op: 559

Cape Girardeau County

Ameren: 273

Black River Electric Co-op: 354

Perry County

Citizens Electric Corp: 28

Sainte Genevieve County

Citizens Electric Corp: 1,062

Scott County

Ameren: 1, 557

Illinois

None to report

National Weather Service storm damage reports:

A 10-inch Maple tree was blown down in Leadwood, Mo. and tree limbs were down and outdoor furniture tossed in Jefferson County, Mo.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Finishing off the week on Friday, highs will be warmer than today in the mid-90s. There is a small chance of an isolated storm on Friday, but most of the Heartland is looking to stay dry.

Hot and humid conditions will continue through Father's Day weekend. There is a chance of scattered showers and storms on Sunday afternoon and every day after through next week.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.