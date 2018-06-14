First Alert: Mostly dry, sunny with temps in the 90s

It was a hot and humid day on Thursday, June 14. (Source: William Foeste/cNews)

Feels like temps are in the 90s today (Source: KFVS)

It'll be a dry and sunny day across the Heartland on Thursday, June 14.

However, First Alert meteorologist Lisa Michaels says dew points are high, making it feel uncomfortable outside.

High temperatures will be in the low 90s, but may feel like the mid to upper 90s. There is a chance of isolated showers and storms this afternoon in the western counties.

Finishing off the week on Friday, highs will be warmer than today in the mid-90s. There is a small chance of an isolated storm on Friday, but most of the Heartland is looking to stay dry.

Hot and humid conditions will continue through Father's Day weekend. There is a chance of scattered showers and storms on Sunday afternoon and every day after through next week.

