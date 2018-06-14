First Alert: Less humid morning, temps in the 90s - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Less humid morning, temps in the 90s

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Feels like temps are in the 90s today (Source: KFVS) Feels like temps are in the 90s today (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Get ready to soak up some sun today. It is a dry, calm start for most of the Heartland.  

Laura Wibbenmeyer says the slightly drier air is trying to push southward into the Heartland, but most of us will not even notice it.  

However, that hot and muggy feel will return this afternoon.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Highs will top out in the lower 90s across most of the area, with feels like numbers in the mid to upper 90s.  

Most of the Heartland will be dry but there is a slight chance for a few afternoon storms, best chance will be in our far western counties.

The hot, humid and mainly dry weather sticks with us through Father's Day weekend.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Deupties: Man met with juvenile to have sexual encounter, gave him $200

    Deupties: Man met with juvenile to have sexual encounter, gave him $200

    Thursday, June 14 2018 12:18 PM EDT2018-06-14 16:18:19 GMT
    A man in Ste Genevieve was arrested after a sexual encounter with a juvenile (Source: Raycom Media)A man in Ste Genevieve was arrested after a sexual encounter with a juvenile (Source: Raycom Media)
    A man in Ste Genevieve was arrested after a sexual encounter with a juvenile (Source: Raycom Media)A man in Ste Genevieve was arrested after a sexual encounter with a juvenile (Source: Raycom Media)

    According to court documents, Richard Ives is facing five counts from an incident occurring on June 13. 

    According to court documents, Richard Ives is facing five counts from an incident occurring on June 13. 

  • Trooper Island Camp welcomed 64 kids this year

    Trooper Island Camp welcomed 64 kids this year

    Thursday, June 14 2018 10:19 AM EDT2018-06-14 14:19:58 GMT
    (Source: Kentucky State Police)(Source: Kentucky State Police)
    (Source: Kentucky State Police)(Source: Kentucky State Police)
    Kentucky State Police (KSP) held the 2018 Kentucky State Police Trooper Island Camp from June 4-8. During that week, campers got to do a lot of outdoor activities, including archery, canoeing, fishing and swimming. Trooper Island is for boys and girls ages 10-12 who are "economically challenged." Roughly 700 children from across Kentucky get the chance to go to the camp, located on Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County, to learn about citizenship, personal hygi...
    Kentucky State Police (KSP) held the 2018 Kentucky State Police Trooper Island Camp from June 4-8. During that week, campers got to do a lot of outdoor activities, including archery, canoeing, fishing and swimming. Trooper Island is for boys and girls ages 10-12 who are "economically challenged." Roughly 700 children from across Kentucky get the chance to go to the camp, located on Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County, to learn about citizenship, personal hygi...

  • What To Do This Heartland Weekend

    What To Do This Heartland Weekend

    Thursday, June 14 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-06-14 14:12:16 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Jump for joy! Your weekend is nearly here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.

    Jump for joy! Your weekend is nearly here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.

    •   
Powered by Frankly