First Alert: Less humid morning, temps in the 90s

Feels like temps are in the 90s today (Source: KFVS)

Get ready to soak up some sun today. It is a dry, calm start for most of the Heartland.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says the slightly drier air is trying to push southward into the Heartland, but most of us will not even notice it.

However, that hot and muggy feel will return this afternoon.

Highs will top out in the lower 90s across most of the area, with feels like numbers in the mid to upper 90s.

Most of the Heartland will be dry but there is a slight chance for a few afternoon storms, best chance will be in our far western counties.

The hot, humid and mainly dry weather sticks with us through Father's Day weekend.

