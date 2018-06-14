What you need to know June 14

The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)

Good morning, it is Thursday, June 14.

First Alert Forecast

It is a dry, calm start for most of the Heartland.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says the slightly drier air is trying to push southward into the Heartland, but most of us will not even notice it.

With that said, it will be another hot and muggy afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower 90s across most of the area, with feels like numbers in the mid to upper 90s.

Most of the Heartland will be dry but there is a slight chance for a few afternoon storms, best chance will be in our far western counties.

The hot, humid and mainly dry weather sticks with us through Father's Day weekend

Making headlines

Officials in Idaho have confirmed the first human case of the plague since 1992 in the state.

A Florida man allegedly took illegal drugs to the sheriff’s office after a “bad reaction."

