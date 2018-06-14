What you need to know June 14 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know June 14

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
The sun should warm up the Heartland today.
(KFVS) -

Good morning, it is Thursday, June 14.

First Alert Forecast

It is a dry, calm start for most of the Heartland.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says the slightly drier air is trying to push southward into the Heartland, but most of us will not even notice it.  

With that said, it will be another hot and muggy afternoon.  Highs will top out in the lower 90s across most of the area, with feels like numbers in the mid to upper 90s.  

Most of the Heartland will be dry but there is a slight chance for a few afternoon storms, best chance will be in our far western counties.  

The hot, humid and mainly dry weather sticks with us through Father's Day weekend

Making headlines

  1. The Missouri Department of Conservation has expanded its restrictions on feeding deer, see why. 
  2. A Perryville woman is charged with stabbing her husband on Friday, June 8.
  3. #TogetherWeSee is working to help raise money so legally blind children can see for the first time.
  4. A man in a wheelchair was trying to cross train tracks when he was hit by a train in Malden, Mo.

Trending web stories

Officials in Idaho have confirmed the first human case of the plague since 1992 in the state.

 A Florida man allegedly took illegal drugs to the sheriff’s office after a “bad reaction."

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

    According to court documents, Richard Ives is facing five counts from an incident occurring on June 13. 

    Thursday, June 14 2018 10:19 AM EDT2018-06-14 14:19:58 GMT
    Kentucky State Police (KSP) held the 2018 Kentucky State Police Trooper Island Camp from June 4-8. During that week, campers got to do a lot of outdoor activities, including archery, canoeing, fishing and swimming. Trooper Island is for boys and girls ages 10-12 who are "economically challenged." Roughly 700 children from across Kentucky get the chance to go to the camp, located on Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County, to learn about citizenship, personal hygi...
    Thursday, June 14 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-06-14 14:12:16 GMT
    Jump for joy! Your weekend is nearly here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.

