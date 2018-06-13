Series ends quietly as Cards fall 4-2 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Series ends quietly as Cards fall 4-2

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Cardinals fall to Padres 4-2. (Source: KFVS) Cardinals fall to Padres 4-2. (Source: KFVS)
ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) -

The St. Louis Cardinals host the San Diego Padres in a game three finale.

Padres get on the board early with a two-run double from Freddy Galvis.

Padres' Manuel Margot triple in another run in the sixth, followed by an RBI single from Raffy Lopez.

Marcell Ozuna gave the Cardinals a little live with a two-run home run, but it was not enough as the Padres win 4-2.

