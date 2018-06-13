Panel opts not to change school's Redskins team name, mascot

Anne Donovan, the Basketball Hall of Famer who won a national championship at Old Dominion, two Olympic gold medals in the 1980s and coached the U.S. to gold in 2008, has died of heart failure.
Anne Donovan, the Basketball Hall of Famer who won a national championship at Old Dominion, two Olympic gold medals in the 1980s and coached the U.S. to gold in 2008, has died of heart failure.
The St. Louis Cardinals host the San Diego Padres in a game three finale.
The St. Louis Cardinals host the San Diego Padres in a game three finale.
The 2018 Saluki Hall of Fame class has been announced, according to Southern Illinois University.
The 2018 Saluki Hall of Fame class has been announced, according to Southern Illinois University.
Saxony Lutheran basketball star Trae Robinson signed Wednesday, June 18 with Illinois College, located in Jacksonville, Illinois.
Saxony Lutheran basketball star Trae Robinson signed Wednesday, June 18 with Illinois College, located in Jacksonville, Illinois.
A billboard supporting University of Illinois' controversial former mascot has resurfaced after a decade-long hiatus.
A billboard supporting University of Illinois' controversial former mascot has resurfaced after a decade-long hiatus.