Solar job training program in Marion, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Solar job training program in Marion, IL

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Marion, IL residents get hands-on training in solar energy. (Source: KFVS) Marion, IL residents get hands-on training in solar energy. (Source: KFVS)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

Marion residents are getting some hands-on experience in solar energy.

Elevate energy, alongside partners, launch a solar job training program under the Illinois Future Energy Jobs Training Act.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

In the program, 10 trainees from Lutheran Social Services learn how to install solar panels, but also learn more about energy solutions of tomorrow...

"Also give them a background as to all the different types of energy sources,” said Anna Bautista of Solar Energy Training. Because a lot of folks come from a background of working in the coal industry. So, you know, how does that identity as an energy worker - how can we expand that to evolving to include all the clean energy technologies."

One of the partners for the training program is Habitat for Humanity in Williamson County. Trainees and instructors say they finished installation a day ahead of schedule.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Deer feeding ban expanded to more MO counties

    Deer feeding ban expanded to more MO counties

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 11:52 PM EDT2018-06-14 03:52:17 GMT
    The MO Dept. of Conservation has expanded its ban on feeding deer in response to finding cases of chronic wasting disease. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)The MO Dept. of Conservation has expanded its ban on feeding deer in response to finding cases of chronic wasting disease. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

    The Missouri Department of Conservation has expanded its restrictions on feeding deer in response to finding cases of chronic wasting disease.

    The Missouri Department of Conservation has expanded its restrictions on feeding deer in response to finding cases of chronic wasting disease.

  • Carbondale founders park committee seeks public input on student landscape designs

    Carbondale founders park committee seeks public input on student landscape designs

    Carbondale founders park committee seeks public input on student landscape designs

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 9:09 PM EDT2018-06-14 01:09:49 GMT
    The Carbondale Founders Park Committee put on display student landscape designs on Wednesday, June 13 at the Carbondale Civic Center. (Source: Carbondale Civic Center)The Carbondale Founders Park Committee put on display student landscape designs on Wednesday, June 13 at the Carbondale Civic Center. (Source: Carbondale Civic Center)

    The Carbondale Founders Park Committee put on display student landscape designs on Wednesday, June 13 at the Carbondale Civic Center.

    The Carbondale Founders Park Committee put on display student landscape designs on Wednesday, June 13 at the Carbondale Civic Center.

  • Solar job training program in Marion, IL

    Solar job training program in Marion, IL

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 9:05 PM EDT2018-06-14 01:05:54 GMT
    Marion, IL residents get hands-on training in solar energy. (Source: KFVS)Marion, IL residents get hands-on training in solar energy. (Source: KFVS)

    Marion residents are getting some hands-on experience in solar energy.

    Marion residents are getting some hands-on experience in solar energy.

    •   
Powered by Frankly