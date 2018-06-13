Mine Rescue Skills Competition at SIC - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mine Rescue Skills Competition at SIC

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
SALINE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Dozens of miners are training for the worst-case scenarios at the school's seventh annual "Mine Rescue Skills Competition." It takes place every year at Southeastern Illinois College.

Teams are put through a number of different challenges simulating real emergencies.

Organizers say they try to make them as realistic as possible.

"We've got a mine site that simulates actual mine conditions,” said Mike Thomas, Dean of Workforce Education.”They come in they set up a problem and its up to the people that come into the mine to address the problems as they approach it. They are rated and timed according to how good they do and at the end of the day it's totaled up and the best team wins."

Organizers say illinois has not had a mining death on the job in more than a year  and credit training competitions like this one

