Mine Rescue Skills Competition at SIC

The Missouri Department of Conservation has expanded its restrictions on feeding deer in response to finding cases of chronic wasting disease.
The Carbondale Founders Park Committee put on display student landscape designs on Wednesday, June 13 at the Carbondale Civic Center.
Marion residents are getting some hands-on experience in solar energy.
Dozens of miners are training for the worst-case scenarios at the school's seventh annual "Mine Rescue Skills Competition."
Grant Dade says temperatures this evening will fall slowly. Lows by morning will range from the lower 60s far north to near 70 southwest.
